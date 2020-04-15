WASHINGTON D.C. — Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-W.Va.), has announced that grants worth $22,161,110, from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration, have been awarded to 28 health centers in West Virginia.

This funding is a direct result of the CARES Act passed by Congress and is to be used to aid in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

WomenCare Inc., of Scott Depot, will receive funding in the amount of $1,070,990.

“The federal government is using every resource possible to ensure our communities have the resources they need to keep Americans safe, healthy, and employed,” Miller said in a news release. “This round of funding is crucial to helping diagnose, treat, and prevent COVID-19 in West Virginia. Thank you to all of our health care professionals who are on the front lines of this disease. I am working each day to bring home all the available tools you need to protect our state.”

Other grantees in the region include:

  • Community Health Systems, Inc., Beckley, $1,217,360
  • Lincoln County Primary Care Center, Inc., Hamlin, $815,000
  • Valley Health Systems, Inc., Huntington: $1,732,955
  • Williamson Health and Wellness Center, Williamson: $618,200

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.