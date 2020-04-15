WASHINGTON D.C. — Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-W.Va.), has announced that grants worth $22,161,110, from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration, have been awarded to 28 health centers in West Virginia.
This funding is a direct result of the CARES Act passed by Congress and is to be used to aid in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
WomenCare Inc., of Scott Depot, will receive funding in the amount of $1,070,990.
“The federal government is using every resource possible to ensure our communities have the resources they need to keep Americans safe, healthy, and employed,” Miller said in a news release. “This round of funding is crucial to helping diagnose, treat, and prevent COVID-19 in West Virginia. Thank you to all of our health care professionals who are on the front lines of this disease. I am working each day to bring home all the available tools you need to protect our state.”
Other grantees in the region include:
- Community Health Systems, Inc., Beckley, $1,217,360
- Lincoln County Primary Care Center, Inc., Hamlin, $815,000
- Valley Health Systems, Inc., Huntington: $1,732,955
- Williamson Health and Wellness Center, Williamson: $618,200