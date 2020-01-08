Robert Lee of Scott Depot fought his way to a middleweight Championship on Saturday night, Jan. 4, at the Huntington Toughman competition.

Here are the complete championship round results:

Men’s Division

Heavyweight (215-400lbs)

Champion: Deric Gibson, Huntington

Runner-Up: Garry Roland, Huntington

Cruiserwight (185-214lbs)

Champion: Wenly Beliard, St. Albans, West Virginia

Runner-Up: Alexander Jarrell, Crum, West Virginia

Middleweight (160-184lbs)

Champion: Robert Lee, Scott Depot, West Virginia

Runner Up: Michael Forrest, Huntington

Welterweight (140-159lbs)

Champion: Jacob Ruffing, Ashland, Kentucky

Runner Up: Trent Blankenship, Ironton

Bantamweight (Up to 139lbs)

Champion: Harley Watson, Gallipolis, Ohio

Runner Up: Javier Roe, Scottown, Ohio

Women’s Division

Heavyweight Class (216-400lbs)Champion: Danielle Crank, South Point, Ohio

Runner Up: Rita Mcfann, Wheelersburg, Ohio

Middleweight (160-184lbs)

Champion: Damita Harris, Lexington, Kentucky

Runner Up: Sarah Pope, Ashland, Kentucky

Welterweight (140-159lbs)

Champion: Breanna Brumfield, Ashland, Kentucky

Runner Up: Angel Camp, Jackson, Ohio

