Robert Lee of Scott Depot fought his way to a middleweight Championship on Saturday night, Jan. 4, at the Huntington Toughman competition.
Here are the complete championship round results:
Men’s Division
Heavyweight (215-400lbs)
Champion: Deric Gibson, Huntington
Runner-Up: Garry Roland, Huntington
Cruiserwight (185-214lbs)
Champion: Wenly Beliard, St. Albans, West Virginia
Runner-Up: Alexander Jarrell, Crum, West Virginia
Middleweight (160-184lbs)
Champion: Robert Lee, Scott Depot, West Virginia
Runner Up: Michael Forrest, Huntington
Welterweight (140-159lbs)
Champion: Jacob Ruffing, Ashland, Kentucky
Runner Up: Trent Blankenship, Ironton
Bantamweight (Up to 139lbs)
Champion: Harley Watson, Gallipolis, Ohio
Runner Up: Javier Roe, Scottown, Ohio
Women’s Division
Heavyweight Class (216-400lbs)Champion: Danielle Crank, South Point, Ohio
Runner Up: Rita Mcfann, Wheelersburg, Ohio
Middleweight (160-184lbs)
Champion: Damita Harris, Lexington, Kentucky
Runner Up: Sarah Pope, Ashland, Kentucky
Welterweight (140-159lbs)
Champion: Breanna Brumfield, Ashland, Kentucky
Runner Up: Angel Camp, Jackson, Ohio