First lady Cathy Justice displays the grand-prize winning recipe in the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest on Monday, June 20, at the Culture Center. The winning recipe — Ms. Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake — was submitted by Scott Depot resident Kim Wymer.
Kim Wymer, in green, of Scott Depot was named the grand prize winner of the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest, and her recipe — ‘Ms. Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake’ — is now the official birthday cake of West Virginia.
First lady Cathy Justice displays the grand-prize winning recipe in the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest on Monday, June 20, at the Culture Center. The winning recipe — Ms. Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake — was submitted by Scott Depot resident Kim Wymer.
Submitted photos
First Lady Cathy Justice, left, presents the grand prize award in the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest to Scott Depot resident Kim Wymer, right, on Monday, June 20, at the Culture Center.
Submitted
Kim Wymer, in green, of Scott Depot was named the grand prize winner of the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest, and her recipe — ‘Ms. Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake’ — is now the official birthday cake of West Virginia.
CHARLESTON — First Lady Cathy Justice announced the winner of her West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest during Monday’s celebration of the state’s 159th birthday at the Culture Center.
Kim Wymer of Scott Depot was named the grand prize winner, and her recipe — “Ms. Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake” — is now the official birthday cake of West Virginia. It will be served annually on June 20 to commemorate the anniversary of West Virginia’s statehood.
“It’s my honor to welcome Kim to our West Virginia Day ceremony today. I congratulate her in every way. It’s a wonderful recipe,” First Lady Justice said in a news release. “Everyone in my office had a chance to eat the cake and not only did it taste great, but it also is a taste that reminds you of West Virginia.”
In addition to her recipe becoming the state’s official birthday cake, Wymer also won a $500 Visa gift card, a custom cake platter, and was awarded a certificate as the contest’s grand prize winner.
The Blackberry Skillet Cake was selected as the best of the best among seven outstanding cake recipes that were selected as finalists in the contest. All finalist cake recipes were taste-tested by the First Lady, Gov. Jim Justice, Executive Assistant to the First Lady Vicki Shannon, Special Assistant to the First Lady Katie Morris, and other staff members.
Those who submitted cake recipes that were selected as finalists have each won a $100 Visa gift card and have been awarded a participation certificate.
All of the finalist cake recipes will soon be made available on the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest webpage.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.