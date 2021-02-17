SCOTT DEPOT — More than 25 years ago, when the Scott Teays Lions Club membership was twice what it is today, the Lions went from door to door selling mops, brooms and lightbulbs in the larger housing developments.
People expected them to show up each year, and it was a good fundraiser for the club.
Today, the Scott Teays Lions are selling these items via emails to friends and on Facebook. The profit per item is lower because the Lions must compete with the local market.
The brooms the Lions are selling are the warehouse type for $20 and kitchen type for $15. The lightbulbs are the old incandescent type that are no longer manufactured. They are being offered at a very good price of $3 per six-pack.
The Hurricane High School Leo Club is also participating by selling kids’ brooms and cotton mops for $5 and $8, respectively.
These are old inventory and the price will go up when new items are ordered.
Orders can be placed by emailing billybh@suddenlink.net. Purchases will be delivered.