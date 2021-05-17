The new Rotary District 7545 took in most of West Virginia in mid-2019, and the COVID-19 crisis hit ahead of the time for the district conference six months later, Sean Sawyer told Putnam club members on May 4.
Sawyer, a Fairmont attorney, is Rotary District Governor for the current year. Despite the pandemic, he was determined to move forward with the traditional annual conference this spring, and his leadership team succeeded beyond all expectations.
The meeting on the weekend of April 30 through May 2 included entertainment, planning sessions and training for club members representing 43 local clubs in the state.
"We had 13 speakers from nine states and three countries," Sawyer told the Putnam group. "We even had a virtual visit with Rotary founder Paul Harris (1868-1949)."
The conference was conducted through the internet on Zoom meeting software and Facebook. There was no charge for attendance, and no costs for lodging or travel. The sessions were all recorded and available for later showings through links posted on the district's web site.
During his virtual visit to Putnam this morning, Sawyer said he soon will have made visits to 52 of the 54 local clubs in the district, 39 of them in person. He visited the Putnam Rotary in person last September.
The district governor announced a rigorous schedule of local meetings and planning sessions during his remaining two months in office. "I would do it all again," he admitted. "If you are on the road," he joked, "I'll wave as I speed by on the interstates."
The new Rotary district counts 1,900 members in the state. Clubs in eight counties in the eastern panhandle are claimed by another district.