HURRICANE, W.Va. — Coming into the season, Hurricane coach Lance Sutherland knew he had a pair of dependable scorers in seniors Austin Dearing and Austin Womack, but he wanted to first a third option to strengthen his team’s offense.
He might have found his man in freshman guard Nick Kennedy.
Kennedy turned in 17 points and four steals Wednesday evening as the host Redskins broke away in the third quarter and captured a 73-45 victory against winless Riverside.
Dearing led Hurricane with 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Womack had 17 points and 14 rebounds, but the addition of Kennedy and his quickness gave the Redskins another weapon.
“He’s been a real good addition,” Sutherland said. “He’s definitely going to help us.”
Kennedy has only played in four varsity games this season, as he injured his hand in the junior varsity game at Morgantown on Dec. 20 and missed the next eight games. Since then, he’s tallied 40 points in three games.
“He wasn’t able to practice until the (Martin Luther King holiday) week,” Sutherland said, “but we put him in against Parkersburg and he scored 13 points, he got 10 against Winfield and 17 tonight. He’s definitely going to help us. He’s really helped us to score some points. If he gets better on defense, we’ll be OK.”
The Redskins (5-9) found themselves in a tight game in the first half as Riverside held leads as large as six points before Hurricane took a 32-30 edge at the break.
Riverside (0-14) then frittered away several third-quarter possessions, turning the ball over six times and managing only two points in the entire period as the Redskins went up 50-32. The Warriors were 1 of 10 from the floor and 0 of 2 at the foul line in the third quarter. They ended up with 23 turnovers.
“Unfortunately, we have one quarter every game like this third quarter,” said Taylor Woods, Riverside’s first-year coach. “You’re not going to survive with having two points and all those turnovers in that quarter that they turned into points. They know that. We’ve had this conversation. We’re 14 games into a new system and a lot of them haven’t played together. We just had three back from last year, and I think they’re trying to jell.”
Hurricane used some nice feeds from Dearing and Kennedy to Womack under the basket for easy shots and help stretch the lead. Hurricane hit exactly 50 percent from the floor in the second half (15 of 30).
“The first half, we didn’t do anything right,” Sutherland said. “It started on defense. We played better D, started rebounding the ball and started making smart decisions with the basketball and taking smart shots, for the most part. We rushed a couple, but with adolescents that happens.”
For the Warriors, Javante Elzy scored 11 points on his 18th birthday, but was only 5 of 23 shooting. Jeremiah Mason and Isaiah Osborne added eight points each for Riverside. Mason grabbed eight rebounds, Osborne seven and Josh Arthur six, but Hurricane led 44-36 off the boards.
The main scoreboards in the Hurricane gym weren’t functioning properly, so a small portable scoreboard was placed on the scorer’s table at the end of the first quarter. It faced the visitors side, so the public address announcer had to occasionally give the score and time remaining.