CHARLESTON — So little was the West Virginia Senate’s support for Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax plan that senators didn’t even take up Justice’s bill Friday afternoon.

Instead, the Senate adopted Senate Resolution 303, which outlines the Senate’s plan to reduce business and inventory and property taxes and eventually reduce the personal income tax if the state meets certain economic thresholds.

Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@laciepierson on Twitter.

