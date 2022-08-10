HUNTINGTON — A program that makes fresh produce affordable for seniors is returning to West Virginia.
As of last Tuesday, Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers are being delivered to county senior citizen centers to be distributed to eligible seniors, according to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.
The program was delayed in 2021 due to lack of a banking contract. This year, the Department of Agriculture faced similar issues securing a contract, as well as supply chain issues. Now, after working with federal partners, the program is underway.
“The issues we have experienced in West Virginia are similar to what other programs are facing around the country,” Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt said in a news release. “We are already working toward a solution for next year.”
This program allows seniors to exchange vouchers for fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables, unprocessed honeys and herbs from participating farmers markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs such as mobile markets.
The nutrition vouchers will be distributed to all 55 counties. To qualify, seniors must be over the age of 60 and meet certain financial requirements.
Last year, the Department of Agriculture and its partners distributed 14,912 vouchers to West Virginia seniors and over 300 farmers participated.
This year, Leslie Boggess, assistant director of programs in the business development section of the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, said the agency has distributed approximately 33,600 booklets of vouchers, each worth $30, to an estimated 57 senior centers.
“The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is important to the health of our at-risk senior citizens, as well as the farmers who provide the produce,” Leonhardt said. “This program is part of our plan to grow our local food systems and build resiliency within them.”
Charles Holley, executive director of the Cabell County Community Services Organization (CCCSO), said they were given over 900 voucher packages, each containing $30 worth of vouchers, to pass out to eligible seniors this year. This is more than the 600 vouchers CCCSO was given in 2020 but still down from the 1,600 they received in 2019, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each eligible senior who receives a voucher package will be given six $5 vouchers that add up to $30 to use on produce. Eligibility depends on household size relative to annual household income.
“It’s 30 dollars’ extra fresh fruits and vegetables, and oftentimes fresh fruits and vegetables are more expensive, so seniors tend to eat less quality food,” Holley said. “That’s always a problem for people that are on fixed incomes. Anytime we have an opportunity to be able to do this, it’s a good thing for their health. It’s also a good thing for the growers.”
Participating locations in Cabell County include Barboursville Farmers Market and Central City Farmers Market.
Coupons will be given to eligible seniors in Cabell County from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, with photo ID and proof of Cabell County residency at these locations:
- Wild Ramp Farmers Market: 555 14th St. W., Huntington
- Marie Redd Senior Center: 1750 9th Ave., Huntington
- Milton Senior Center: 1032 Church St., Milton
- Salt Rock Senior Center: 5490 W.Va. 10, Salt Rock
Vouchers at all locations will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. To apply, visit a local senior center.
For income eligibility guidelines, go to https://www.fns.usda.gov/sfmnp/ieg-2022-2023. For more information and nearby participating locations, contact the West Virginia Department of Agriculture’s Business Development Division at 304-558-2210.