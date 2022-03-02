Every year, the Putnam Chamber of Commerce recognizes an individual who goes above and beyond in terms of community service.
“The goes to someone who is personally involved in civic improvement projects, who participates in and supports community projects and organizations, and who makes personal sacrifices in doing so,” Ashley Alford-Glance, president of the Putnam Chamber, explains.
She adds, “The recipient of this award is an example of what a citizen and community leader ought to be in terms of how he or she donates time and energy to better the community.”
On Jan. 28, at the annual Putnam County Chamber of Commerce dinner, Alford-Glance awarded this tremendous honor to Dr. Sam Sentelle. Sentelle, according to the Chamber, embodies what a citizen and community leader ought to be.
Sentelle’s reaction to learning that he was the 2021 recipient of the Mayo Lester Community Service Award? Surprise.
“I have never worked for an award specifically,” he says. “As a public official, I have tried to keep a low profile.”
Despite his keeping his head down, so to speak, Sentelle’s years of service in a variety of capacities couldn’t help but garner attention.
A Tennessee native, Sentelle admired his grandfathers when he was young; they set an example for him by serving as county superintendent and school board president. Sentelle grew up to become a teacher and a principal in Tennessee, and he went on to earn a doctorate in educational administration from the University of Tennessee.
After a brief time in Virginia (where he was budget director for Richmond City Schools), Sentelle made his home in West Virginia, where he became superintendent of schools in Logan County and Putnam County. In 1997, he was even named National Rural Superintendent of the Year by the American Association of School Administrators.
“As Putnam County Superintendent, I encouraged the school board to adopt the policy that ‘The most important teachers are our parents,’ which still appears on all board agendas,” Sentelle notes.
He takes pride in other accomplishments as well, such as developing the first formal policy manual for the school district, encouraging the existence of a parent advisory board, and expanding computer support in schools.
“During my time as superintendent, we went from one employee in audiovisual support to two departments,” he marvels, “one for instructional support and one for business support. A website was established for every school, with teachers acting as ‘system operators.’”
During his tenure as superintendent, portfolio fairs were introduced when Putnam County Schools and the Chamber of Commerce partnered together.
A member of the Chamber since 1995, Sentelle is a staunch believer in the Chamber’s role as supporter of the school district.
“I believe the support of the Chamber has contributed greatly to the school district in recent years,” he avers. “Cooperation with the Chamber has contributed greatly to the overall quality of education in Putnam County.”
Case in point, the portfolio fair.
“The Chamber, since about 1996, has provided personnel for portfolio interviews in every high school,” Sentelle recounts. “Students are required to prepare personal portfolios for graduation and undergo mock interviews with business leaders. Putnam students are prepared by these for actual interviews, and many business people have said they have actually offered jobs to our students through these portfolio fairs.”
Sentelle acknowledges that the symbiotic relationship between the schools and the Chamber has not always been embraced by others.
“Few public officials participate in civic organizations, such as Chamber and Rotary, probably because public tax monies should not be spent on personal memberships,” he says, noting: “I have always paid my own dues for Rotary and Chamber.”
Sentelle’s dedication to community organizations over the years has been as remarkable as his service in the public schools.
President of Rotary in Putnam County. President of Kiwanis in Logan County. President of Putnam Retired School Employees. President of the Putnam Library Board. Member of the Board of Regents of Marshall University. Donor of 20 gallons of blood to the Red Cross. President of Putnam Aging (his current title).
Even in his spare time, Sentelle is oriented toward service. He has written a history of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, an overview of Putnam County Schools from 1935 to 1964, and an update of “Putnam Cemeteries” (originally published by the Upper Vandalia Historical Society).
Sentelle’s explanation for why he does what he does is both simple and profound.
“I believe that what one contributes to the quality of life in a community is what remains after one passes from the stage.”
This husband and father of two grown children offers this advice to wannabe leaders today:
“Get involved in community service — any community service,” he suggests. “Too often, people wait until there is a crisis to take action, and when the dust settles, they again leave the job to others.”
Thankfully, when that occurs, “others” like Dr. Sam Sentelle are there, leading by example.