Hurricane High Senior Hattie Sergent was recently named as a member of the 2020 class of Stamps Scholars, according to a news release.

The 15th class of Stamps Scholars will include around 200 top students from across the country, attending 37 partner universities. Selected from a pool of more than 250,000 applicants, each will receive a scholarship to pursue diverse academic interests. Stamps Scholars are chosen for their academic excellence, exceptional character, and leadership experience.

Sergent, of Milton, has been awarded the Stamps Scholarship and will attend the University of Mississippi beginning in the fall of 2020. She plans to join the biology pre-med program. Although the scholarships vary at each of the 37 partner schools, Sergent’s scholarship is worth roughly $200,000.

The Stamps Scholarship at Ole Miss covers tuition and fees, room and board, textbooks, travel, a computer allowance, and personal expenses. It also includes attendance at the bi-annual Stamps Scholars National Convention and a $12,000 enrichment fund which may be used toward study abroad, undergraduate research, unpaid internships, conferences, and other educational purposes.

The value of Stamps Scholarships to the new class of Scholars over their four years in school is worth approximately $36 million, graciously provided by The Stamps Family Foundation.

Sergent said she is excited to be part of the Stamps community, both on her college campus and through the national network of Scholars.

“The Stamps Scholarship will allow me to go places and experience things I may have only dreamed of before. I have fallen in love with Ole Miss and the Town of Oxford and cannot wait to begin my college career there,” she said in a news release. “I will forever be grateful for the Stamps Foundation for this amazing opportunity.”

For more information on the Stamps Foundation or Stamps Scholars, visit stampscholars.org.

