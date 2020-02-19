St. ALBANS — A series of free seminars geared toward seniors and their caretakers will be offered at 6:30 p.m. on Mondays through February and March at King’s River Ministries, 777 Mallory Lane, St. Albans.
The remaining schedule is as follows:
- Feb. 24: Estate Planning Workshop
- March 2: What To Do With Grandma’s Yellow Plate?
- March 9: Rebuilding Together: Charleston
- March 16: Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley
- March 23: Savvy Social Security Strategies
- March 30: Aging Safely In Place
These workshops are offered free of charge by WV It Takes a Village, a group of volunteers brought together by their commitment to caring for seniors. Just as it takes a village to raise a child, it takes similar effort to care for and protect our senior citizen neighbors.
Discover more ways to help your loved ones and neighbors by attending these seminars, part of the Senior Outreach Program at King’s River Ministries.
If you’re interested in hosting WV It Takes a Village at your church or group meeting, contact Tabitha Justice at tabithajustice1@yahoo.com, or find us on Facebook @WVItTakesaVillage.