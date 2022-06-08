HUNTINGTON — Service Wire Co. has committed $1 million in support of the Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation at Marshall University, the Marshall University Foundation has announced.
Service Wire will provide financial resources along with wire and cable products for the new facility for the Lewis College of Business and Brad D. Smith Schools of Business. Additionally, the Transformative Sales and Service Excellence Center within the college will be renamed the Service Wire Company Transformative Sales and Service Excellence Center.
“Service Wire has a long-standing history partnering with Marshall University, and we are pleased to continue this legacy,” Louis Weisberg, president and chief executive officer of Service Wire, said in a news release. “We are proud to have Marshall University graduates in all departments across multiple locations — from accounting, sales and marketing to engineering, operations and executive management.
Ron Area, CEO of the Marshall University Foundation, echoed the importance of the relationship between regional businesses and Marshall.
“There is a great deal of excitement right now surrounding the new School of Business and its impact on Marshall University and the surrounding area,” Area said, “and that dream can only be fulfilled through relationships and great partners like Service Wire Company. Louis Weisberg, Chuck Oldaker and their team have been a partner of the university for a long time, and we look forward to continuing that relationship in the future. This gift will help Marshall achieve its goals in transforming Huntington into a central hub for business innovation.”
Service Wire Co. is a multi-generation, family-owned wire and cable manufacturer in existence since 1968. With locations across the nation, including West Virginia, Texas and Arizona, the company provides American products and service. Through a nationwide network of distributors and advanced distribution capabilities, Service Wire Co. supplies industrial, commercial, utility, pump, irrigation and transit customers throughout North America and the world.
The building, which will also serve as a center for the economic development of the region, will provide for conference facilities capable of hosting both small and large business gatherings. Additionally, the building will serve as the hub for student-centric activities, providing students with facilities encouraging interaction and collaboration.
The gift will also advance the Service Wire Company Transformative Sales and Service Excellence Center within the college. The center aims to prepare the next generation of sales and service leaders through relevant curriculum, role-play exercises, real-world challenges, training and certification programs, and networking with corporate partners.