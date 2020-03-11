HUNTINGTON — Darshana T. Shah, Ph.D., a resident of Putnam County, received the Marshall University Women of Color Award for Faculty.
Shah serves as associate dean for faculty advancement at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. She works to create an inclusive environment for faculty members and strives to eliminate gender and cultural bias in the workplace, including creating the Women in Medicine & Science mentoring circle at Marshall.
Shah has excelled as a teacher for more than 25 years. She has won many teaching awards during her career and has received Master Educator status.
Shah is an author of multiple publications on teamwork, physician burnout and the responsibility of physicians to care for their communities. She also serves as editor-in-chief of the Marshall Journal of Medicine.
Shah was nominated for the award by third-year medical student, Mercy Babatope.