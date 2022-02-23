The Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar is the recipient of the West Virginia Association of Counties’ 2022 Patti Hamilton Imagine Award.
Presented to the Kanawha County Commission on Feb. 7 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston, the Imagine Award is intended to recognize and honor works of county government officials and organizations — specifically, county projects which have made a difference in improving the quality of life for its communities and their citizens.
“With the Shawnee Sports Complex, the Kanawha County Commission sought to establish our county as a regional and national destination for travel sports and to create a facility that would act as an economic driver for the entire Kanawha Valley,” Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said in a release. “So far, the tournaments and events held at Shawnee have generated more than $100 million in economic impact for Kanawha County.”
“As Commissioner Hoppy Shores would say, ‘It’s all about the kids,’” County Commission President W. Kent Carper added. “Shawnee’s success is a testament to Commissioner Shores and his support for this project and for improving outdoor recreation in Kanawha County.”
Henry C. “Hoppy” Shores, who served on the Kanawha County Commission for 42 years, died on Feb. 4. As a county commissioner, he supported the transformation of the former Shawnee Golf Course into the Shawnee Sports Complex. A walking path at Shawnee Sports Complex is named “Hoppy’s Mile” in his honor.
“The Shawnee Sports Complex is an incredible asset for our community. I want to thank the Association of Counties for selecting Shawnee for this honor,” Commissioner Lance Wheeler said.
Designed and created by Blenko Glass, the Imagine Award was based on the National Association of Counties Achievement Award and named after Hamilton, who served as executive director of the West Virginia Association of Counties for 20 years prior to her retirement. The first Imagine Award was presented in 2017 to Monongalia County officials.
