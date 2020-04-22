HUNTINGTON — Sheetz has announced an expansion of the “Kidz Meal Bagz” program providing free food to help children and families in need as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Meal Bagz are now available at all 600 Sheetz locations and will be available all day. The Meal Bagz include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink, the company said in a news release.
Families interested in taking advantage of the free Kidz Meal Bagz program can go to any Sheetz location and ask an employee for a meal at the register or at the drive-thru. Meals will be available daily while supplies last. An adult does not need to be present to obtain a meal.
“Our mission with the Kidz Meal Bagz program is to help as many people as possible and those who are most in need,” said Travis Sheetz, president and COO of Sheetz Inc. “We are working hard to anticipate the need for this program, as meals are available while supplies last on a daily basis. It is our hope these meals will provide nourishment to those in need during these challenging times.”
Sheetz estimated that with this expansion, the business will be giving away roughly 80,000 meals per week across the communities it serves.
The program will be available for the next two weeks at which time it will be re-evaluated based on community need, Sheetz added.
In other news, Sheetz announced on Monday that it is partnering with
Grubhub, an online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace to provide delivery from 390 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.
Through Grubhub’s online and mobile food-ordering platform, customers can order from a variety of Sheetz’s signature Made-to-Order menu items and Sheetz Brothers Coffee and have it delivered directly to their door. Participating store locations near you can be found at Grubhub.com or on their mobile app.
Both the Hurricane and Scott Depot Sheetz locations are available on the app.
To recognize this new partnership, Sheetz and Grubhub have teamed up to offer free delivery on orders over $10 (before tax, tip, and fees), available to customers starting April 20 until Sunday, April 26. The offer is only available at participating Sheetz locations by using the Grubhub platform.
For the safety of its customers and drivers, Grubhub offers customers a contact-free delivery at checkout. Drivers can call and/or text the customers when they arrive and drop off their orders on the doorstep, in the lobby or in another area designated by the customer. This option is available at Grubhub.com and on the mobile app.