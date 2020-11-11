The following is a synopsis of the Putnam County Rotary Club meeting of Tuesday, Oct 20. The Putnam County Rotary Club meets at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays as announced at Area 34 in Hurricane. For more information, visit www.putnamrotary.com.
In these days of pandemic, many families face multiple challenges. Added to the new problems of quarantine, economics and social isolation due to the coronavirus, people are now dealing with depression, anxiety and worry added to the concerns of addiction and health problems previously existing.
Sheila Moran talked with Putnam Rotarians today about First Choice Services, which offers a single source for helping hands for compound health and social needs.
“First Choice has been in operation in the Kanawha Valley for some 25 years,” Moran said. “We began as a help source for gambling addiction.
“We have expanded,” she said, “from a staff of two people to a present number of more than 80 professional counselors and therapists in our provider network.
“We once answered about 500 calls a year,” she said. “Now, it’s more like 50,000 requests for help.”
First Choice today connects with 14 help lines, and works with partners such as United Way, represented in Putnam Rotary by Kim Riddle, president-elect for the local club.
Among some of the sources available through First Choice are the following:
- 1.800.GAMBLER. This is a 24-hour statewide help line for fast, free and confidential aid for problem gamblers and support groups for gambling addiction.
- 844 HELP4WV. This line offers 24-hour access for call, text and chat for those struggling with addiction or mental health issues. The line also has an online directory of resources.
- The Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national resource for crisis management The line is open 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK.
- The Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (VACPG) has been partnering since 2017 with First Choice at 1-888-532-3500.
- The West Virginia Tobacco Quit Line is available for talk, or text online for those seeking to quit use of tobacco. Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or 1-877-966-8784.
- West Virginia Jobs & Hope connects persons seeking job training and employment with sources for assistance. Call 1-304-583-4008 or 1-833-784-1385.
- An Emotional Strengthline may be reached at 1-877-HELP304 for those “feeling anxious, overwhelmed or emotionally exhausted.
In addition, First Choice Services may be reached directly at (304) 741-9999 or on the internet at FirstChoiceServices.com.
