The Putnam Herald
WINFIELD - On Wednesday evening, Aug. 28, the Katie Cobb Memorial Shelter was dedicated on the grounds of the Winfield Ballfields, to honor the brave local ball player who battled cancer and passed away in 2017.
Cobb died at age 14 in October 2017, one year after having been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. She was a freshman at Winfield High School and an active member at River Ridge Church in Teays Valley, where her father was a minister. She is survived by her parents, Chad and Sarah Cobb, and her siblings, Aaron, Ben, Annie, and Daniel.
Each spring, Winfield hosts the annual Katie Cobb Strikeout To Cancer Softball and Baseball Tournament. Part of the proceeds go to charities designated by the Cobb family that helped during Katie's illness. The tournament also helped raise funds to build the shelter that was dedicated last week.
The memorial plaque at the shelter displays Psalm 36:7, "Your love is a treasure, and everyone finds shelter in the shadow of your wings." It then states, "Enjoy your visit by laughing more than you need and being more kind than is necessary," and concludes with a casting of Katie's signature.