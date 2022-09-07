The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

RED HOUSE — The Putnam County Animal Shelter will host a Halloween Pet Costume Contest and Fall Outdoor Market fundraiser from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the shelter, located at 12908 Charleston Road, Red House.

Entries into the contest will cost $5 per pet, per category. The categories are Best Former Shelter Pet, Scariest, Funniest, Most Original, & Group Costume. The contest will begin at 12:30 p.m., with registration starting at 11 a.m.

