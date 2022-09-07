RED HOUSE — The Putnam County Animal Shelter will host a Halloween Pet Costume Contest and Fall Outdoor Market fundraiser from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the shelter, located at 12908 Charleston Road, Red House.
Entries into the contest will cost $5 per pet, per category. The categories are Best Former Shelter Pet, Scariest, Funniest, Most Original, & Group Costume. The contest will begin at 12:30 p.m., with registration starting at 11 a.m.
Crafters, vendors, and sellers are also needed for the Fall Outdoor Market. Space rental is $20, and sellers keep all proceeds.
The shelter will also accept new or gently used (non-clothing) items for donation to be sold in the Fall Outdoor Market.
These proceeds, along with other raffle and photo proceeds, will go directly to sponsor the adoption fees of current shelter animals, food and supplies.
Other family friendly activities for the event include:
Halloweenie Dog Races: $10 per entry (other dogs welcome too!); Races start at 11:30 a.m.
