The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Chloe-Bailey-2.jpg

Chloe Bailey, a Shepherd University political science major from Red House in Putnam County, is one of 199 students from 133 institutions across the country selected as a finalist for the Harry S. Truman Foundation’s 2023 Truman Scholarship.

 Submitted

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — Shepherd University political science major Chloe Bailey is one of 199 students from 133 institutions across the country selected as a finalist for the Harry S. Truman Foundation’s 2023 Truman Scholarship.

Bailey, a senior from Red House, West Virginia, is one of four college students from the state in the finals. She first learned about the Truman Scholarship her freshman year at Shepherd and made it her goal to apply.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you