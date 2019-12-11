WINFIELD — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department during the month of November responded to 1,176 calls for assistance, made 45 felony arrests and 73 misdemeanor arrests, according to a news release from Sheriff Steve Deweese.
The Road Patrol also investigated 49 auto crashes, and issued 5 misdemeanor citations. Furthermore, the Road Patrol arrested eight DUIs and completed 112 written complaints; 18 warrants and 10 Domestic Violence Petitions were served in person.
Home Confinement averaged 37 inmates with 121 home verifications and Western Regional Jail averaged 82 inmates per day.
Process division served 268 civil papers.
Tax Office accepted 47 concealed carry permits and issued 67 permits; 537 DMV decals were also issued.