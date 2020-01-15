WINFIELD — The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department conducted underage compliance checks throughout Putnam County on Saturday, Jan. 11. Out of the 52 establishments visited, 10 sold to underage operatives for a 19.23% buy rate.
Citations were issued to all bartenders and salesclerks selling to underage consumers by Deputies M. Adkins and T. Edwards. All owners and management of the the establishments in non-compliance have been notified. No problems occurred during compliance checks, according to Sheriff Steve Deweese.
Establishments in noncompliance
- Paradise Inn, State Route 34, Liberty
- Pilot Travel Center #243, 4304 First Ave. Nitro
- Java Joe’s Café, 2949 Putnam Ave., Hurricane
- Sheetz #433, 104 St Rt. 19, Hurricane
- New Orleans Coffee House, 410 Hurricane Creek Road, Hurricane
- Red Lightning, 10779 Charleston Road Red House
- Thai Valley Kitchen, 26 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane
- Applebee’s, 60 Liberty Square, Hurricane
- Riverside Café, 3680 Winfield Road, Winfield
- Halftime Café, #1 Putnam Village, Teays Valley
Establishments in compliance
- Winfield Quickstop, 3502 Winfield Road, Winfield
- Dollar General #6080, 3274 Winfield Road, Winfield
- Little General #5015, US 35 & Elm Street, Winfield
- 34’s Last Stop Tavern, 4000 Mclane Pike, Red House
- Eleanor Piggly Wiggly, Rt. 52, Eleanor
- Walgreen’s #17274, 101A Rossevelt Blvd., Eleanor
- Doller General #10429 4000 Buffalo Road, Buffalo
- Stokes Grocery, 19760 Buffalo Road, Buffalo
- Sheetz #517, 1457 Charleston Road, Poca
- Rock Branch Exxon, 1370 Charleston Road, Poca
- Max’s Place Hot Spot, 1347 Charleston Road, Poca
- Speedway #9233, 4010 1st Ave., Nitro
- Dollar General #2092, 4104 1st Ave., Nitro
- Sheetz #494, 4344 A Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot
- Speedway #9352, 100 Scott Lane, Scott Depot
- Sophia’s, 417 Hurricane Creek Road, Hurricane
- Little General # 5102 308 Hurricane Ck Road Hurricane
- Pallet (The), 3999 Teays Valley Drive, Suite 1, Scott Depot
- Texas Jim’s #5, 4017 State Rt. 34, Hurricane
- Fruth Pharmacy #13, 12803 Winfield Road, Winfield
- Speedway 3 9363, 3399 Winfield Road, Winfield
- Nicole’s, 103 A Roosevelt Blvd., Eleanor
- Egnor Eleanor Exxon, 903 Roosevelt Blvd., Eleanor
- Buffalo Tiger Mart #184, 4200 Buffalo Road, Buffalo
- Clark’s Pump N Shop, #13A 5011 Winfield Road, Fraziers Bottom
- Little General #5105, 4220 State Rt. 34, Hurricane
- Mimi’s — Liberty Square, 5 Liberty Square, Hurricane
- ALDI INC., 103 Liberty Square, Hurricane
- Rio Grande #9, Putnam Village, Teays Valley
- Kelly’s Hot Spot VII, Putnam Village Shopping Center, Teays Valley
- Go Mart #43, 4206 State Rt. 34, Winfield
- Hampton Inn Teays Valley, 511 St Rt. 34, Hurricane
- Kelly’s Hot Spot IV, 4161 State Rt. 34, Hurricane
- Dough Daddy’s Pizza, 200 Great Teays Blvd., Scott Depot
- Kroger #784, 302 Teays Center, Scott Depot
- Wal-Mart #4277, 167 Progress Way, Hurricane
- Go Mart #25, 415 Hurricane Creek Road, Hurricane
- Par Mar #17, 2665 Main St., Hurricane
- Speedway #9384, 2399 US Rt. 60, Culloden
- Millie’s Coffee House, 3380 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane
- Fat Patty’s, 4156 St Rt. 34, Hurricane
Speedway #9328, 3796 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane