WINFIELD — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department during the month of December responded to 1,126 calls for assistance, and made 14 felony arrests and 59 misdemeanor arrests, according to a news release from Sheriff Steve Deweese.
The Road Patrol also investigated 77 auto crashes, and issued four misdemeanor citations. Furthermore, the Road Patrol arrested 24 DUIs and completed 139 written complaints; 23 warrants and 18 Domestic Violence Petitions were served in person.
Home Confinement averaged 36 inmates, with 183 home verifications, and Western Regional Jail averaged 74 inmates per day.
Process division served 387 civil papers.
Tax Office accepted 45 concealed carry permits and issued 43 permits; 712 DMV decals were also issued.