The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department during the month of January responded to 1,096 calls for assistance, and made 14 felony arrests and 33 misdemeanor arrests, according to a news release from Sheriff Steve Deweese.
The Road Patrol also investigated 57 auto crashes, and issued eight misdemeanor citations.
Furthermore, the Road Patrol arrested six DUIs and completed 65 written complaints; 16 warrants and 21 Domestic Violence Petitions were served in person.
Home Confinement averaged 33 inmates with 147 home verifications, and Western Regional Jail averaged 78 inmates per day.
The Process division served 562 civil papers.
The Tax Office accepted 93 concealed carry permits and issued 93 permits; 762 DMV decals were also issued.