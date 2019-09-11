The Putnam Herald
WINFIELD - The Putnam County Sheriff's Department during the month of August responded to 1,210 calls for assistance, made 77 felony arrestS and 75 misdemeanor arrests, according to a news release from Sheriff Steve Deweese.
The Road Patrol also investigated 62 auto crashes and issued 8 misdemeanor citations. Furthermore, the Road Patrol made 21 DUI arrests and completed 159 written complaints; 36 warrants and 22 Domestic Violence Petitions were served in person.
Home Confinement averaged 32 inmates with 204 home verifications, and Western Regional Jail averaged 86 inmates per day.
Process division served 464 civil papers. The Tax Office accepted 40 concealed carry permits and issued 54 permits; 1,104 DMV decals were also issued.