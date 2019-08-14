The Putnam Herald
WINFIELD - The Putnam County Sheriff's Department during the month of July responded to 1,205 calls for assistance, and made 29 felony arrests and 58 misdemeanor arrests, according to a news release from Sheriff Steve Deweese.
The Road Patrol also investigated 51 auto crashes, and issued 7 misdemeanor citations. Furthermore, the Road Patrol arrested 10 DUIs and completed 151 written complaints; 63 warrants and 21 Domestic Violence Petitions served in person.
Home Confinement averaged 32 inmates with 186 home verifications, and Western Regional Jail averaged 90 inmates per day. Process division served 440 civil papers.
Tax Office accepted 50 concealed carry permits and issued 27 permits;1,144 DMV decals were also issued.