WINFIELD — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department during the month of October responded to 1,183 calls for assistance, and made 60 felony arrests and 53 misdemeanor arrests, according to a news release from Sheriff Steve Deweese.
The Road Patrol also investigated 72 auto crashes, and issued 10 misdemeanor citations. Furthermore, the Road Patrol arrested 20 DUIs and completed 146 written complaints. Also, 40 warrants and 24 Domestic Violence Petitions were served in person.
Home Confinement averaged 37 inmates with 152 home verifications, and Western Regional Jail averaged 89 inmates per day.
The Process division served 390 civil papers.
The Tax Office accepted 63 concealed carry permits and issued 70 permits; 817 DMV decals were also issued.