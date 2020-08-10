Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


WINFIELD -- The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department during the month of July responded to 989 calls for assistance, made 27 felony arrests and 42 misdemeanor arrests, according to a news release from Sheriff Steve Deweese.

The Road Patrol also investigated 50 auto crashes, and issued seven misdemeanor citations. Furthermore, the Road Patrol arrested 7 DUIs and completed 115 written complaints. Eleven  warrants and seven Domestic Violence Petitions were served in person.

Home Confinement averaged 27 inmates with 169 home verifications, and Western Regional Jail averaged 40 inmates per day.

The Process division served 289 civil papers.

The Tax Office accepted 121 concealed carry permits and issued 124 CCW permits; 1,220 DMV decals were also issued.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.