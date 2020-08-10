WINFIELD -- The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department during the month of July responded to 989 calls for assistance, made 27 felony arrests and 42 misdemeanor arrests, according to a news release from Sheriff Steve Deweese.
The Road Patrol also investigated 50 auto crashes, and issued seven misdemeanor citations. Furthermore, the Road Patrol arrested 7 DUIs and completed 115 written complaints. Eleven warrants and seven Domestic Violence Petitions were served in person.
Home Confinement averaged 27 inmates with 169 home verifications, and Western Regional Jail averaged 40 inmates per day.
The Process division served 289 civil papers.
The Tax Office accepted 121 concealed carry permits and issued 124 CCW permits; 1,220 DMV decals were also issued.