Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


WINFIELD — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department during the month of June responded to 939 calls for assistance, made 21 felony arrests and 31 misdemeanor arrests, according to a news release from Sheriff Steve Deweese.

The Road Patrol also investigated 61 auto crashes, and issued 11 misdemeanor citations. Furthermore, the Road Patrol arrested six DUIs; completed 125 written complaints; and served 16 warrants and 12 Domestic Violence Petitions in person.

Home Confinement averaged 29 inmates with 154 home verifications, and Western Regional Jail averaged 35 inmates per day.

The process division served 336 civil papers.

The Tax Office accepted 166 concealed carry permits and issued 107 CCW permits; 1,420 DMV decals were also issued.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.