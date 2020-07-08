WINFIELD — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department during the month of June responded to 939 calls for assistance, made 21 felony arrests and 31 misdemeanor arrests, according to a news release from Sheriff Steve Deweese.
The Road Patrol also investigated 61 auto crashes, and issued 11 misdemeanor citations. Furthermore, the Road Patrol arrested six DUIs; completed 125 written complaints; and served 16 warrants and 12 Domestic Violence Petitions in person.
Home Confinement averaged 29 inmates with 154 home verifications, and Western Regional Jail averaged 35 inmates per day.
The process division served 336 civil papers.
The Tax Office accepted 166 concealed carry permits and issued 107 CCW permits; 1,420 DMV decals were also issued.