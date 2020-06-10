WINFIELD — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department during the month of May responded to 849 calls for assistance and made 31 felony arrests and 17 misdemeanor arrests, according to a news release from Sheriff Steve Deweese.
The Road Patrol also investigated 44 auto crashes, and issued three misdemeanor citations. Furthermore, the Road Patrol arrested three DUIs and completed 87 written complaints, and 22 warrants and 9 Domestic Violence Petitions were served in person.
Home Confinement averaged 29 inmates with 170 home verifications, and Western Regional Jail averaged 35 inmates per day.
Process division served 212 civil papers.
The tax office accepted 18 concealed carry permits and issued 10 CCW permits; 668 DMV decals were also issued.