WINFIELD — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department during the month of September responded to 864 calls for assistance, and made 24 felony arrests and 33 misdemeanor arrests, according to a news release from Sheriff Steve Deweese.
The Road Patrol also investigated 41 auto crashes, and issued five misdemeanor citations. Furthermore, the Road Patrol arrested 5 DUIs and completed 97 written complaints; 10 warrants and 5 Domestic Violence Petitions were served in person.
Home Confinement averaged 30 inmates with 185 home verifications, and Western Regional Jail averaged 60 inmates per day.
The process division served 365 civil papers.
The tax office accepted 93 concealed carry permits and issued 89 CCW permits; 823 DMV decals were also issued.