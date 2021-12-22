CHARLESTON — “The Revolution’s Live Tour” with Shinedown, The Pretty Reckless and DIAMANTE is coming to the Charleston Coliseum on April 22.
Shinedown is a rock radio mainstay. Over the past two decades, the band has scored dozens of hits, among them songs like “Simple Man,” “Sound of Madness,” “Monsters” and more.
Along with songs on the Billboard top 40 charts, the band has had substantial success on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Charts, racking up 16 No. 1 hits. The group’s most recent single, “Atlas Falls,” reached the top five on that chart.
The show at the Coliseum includes special guests The Pretty Reckless and DIAMANTE.
The Pretty Reckless, fronted by former actress/model Taylor Momsen, was named the 2021 iHeartRadio Rock Artist of the Year.
DIAMANTE is a Boston-based rocker. Her second album, “American Dream,” is scheduled for release May 2022.
Tickets are $35.50, $45.50, $55.50, $61 and $75.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.
