HURRICANE — In the center of Tokyo, Japan, sprawls the lovely Yoyogi Park. Populated with gingko trees, the large green space attracts Tokyo residents and visitors with its festivals and flea markets.
“Yoyogi is where the coolest people hang out,” John Seabolt says.
Seabolt is not a native of Tokyo; in fact, he is originally from Pond Gap, West Virginia, and makes his current home in Scott Depot. But he is the owner of Yoyogi Market, which he named after Tokyo’s landmark.
Yoyogi Market is located at 270 Progress Way in Hurricane, conveniently situated next to Walmart and near I-64’s exit 34.
“I opened Yoyogi Market in May 2022,” Seabolt says, “and this location has been perfect for my customers, some of whom travel from as far away as Ashland, Kentucky, and Parkersburg, West Virginia.”
Seabolt is grateful for the warm reception Yoyogi has experienced and views that as confirmation of the need that exists in this area for an Asian food market.
“It’s so satisfying to help someone live easier in West Virginia by supplying the things they need to feel more at home,” he says. “If you’ve never traveled outside your home country, you may not fully understand the importance of the foods you enjoy day to day. Importing food items and ingredients into Hurricane goes far beyond providing convenience; it has to do with the nourishment of our very culture.”
Yoyogi Market has been popular not only with folks who have relocated here from Asian countries. Seabolt serves many locals who are open to trying new cuisines as well.
Moreover, Yoyogi Market serves a practical need for Seabolt, who owns and operates Chow Thai restaurant in Charleston with his wife.
“My wife and I were often traveling to Ohio for Asian ingredients and we knew many other West Virginians were doing the same,” Seabolt says. “Opening an Asian market and stocking it with everything we need for our restaurant just made sense.”
Having the opportunity to work for himself makes sense to Seabolt, too. He and his wife have been living their dreams as small business owners in the food industry for the past six years.
It is thanks to the food industry that Seabolt and his wife even met.
Fifteen years ago, Seabolt was working in the kitchen of the Four Seasons Hotel in Charleston when he met Yee. They bonded over food as they chopped, marinated, and grilled their way through each shift.
Each had grown up with food-loving families. Seabolt’s mom worked in the restaurant industry for 40 years while Yee’s family had owned a bakery in her hometown of Khon Kaen, Thailand.
Seabolt has learned much about Asian cuisine from Yee, from his travels with her to Thailand, and from working in the food industry.
“Asian food is the largest category of cuisine in the world,” Seabolt says, “and I am still learning as much as I can about it. Luckily, my customers are great teachers and are always eager to share their favorite tips and recommendations.”
Because Seabolt is open to his customers’ requests, Yoyogi Market frequently adds more options to its already large variety of Asian grocery items.
“Our most popular items currently are Japanese sodas and gourmet chili sauces,” Seabolt notes, “but that may change as we’re always adding new items.”
Staples on Yoyogi’s shelves are things like rice paper, noodles, and rice sticks. The candy aisle contains such delights as Coconut Ball cookies and Hi-Chew brand candy. According to Seabolt, customers gravitate toward the salty snacks like onion- and garlic-flavored shrimp snacks, kimchi-flavored grilled seaweed super crisps, and chili-flavored prawn crackers.
“You’ll find everything from instant ramen and bubble tea to steamed buns and dumplings here,” Seabolt says. “Fresh produce like Thai Basil, Papaya, Lotus Root, and Enoki mushrooms are stocked weekly.”
Displays of unique specialty items greet shoppers when they grab their bright-yellow baskets to begin perusing the store. Mugs, slippers, costume jewelry and small kids’ toys entice young and old alike…items which seem like a nod to the Yoyogi flea market in Tokyo, after which Yoyogi in Hurricane was named.
Another nod to its namesake seems to be the casual hangout vibe of Yoyogi Market. While it may not host festivals, it does informally host gaggles of hungry gamers on the weekends.
“Because Yoyogi is situated near The Board Room, gamers and card players often dash over here to cook and enjoy some ramen,” Seabolt notes.
In one corner of the market stands a Yumchi Ramen Station, which Seabolt imported from Thailand. Customers can choose from a large selection of ramen in the market, cook them in store, and even consume them on site. A seating area with four tables and chairs is arranged by the almost floor-to-ceiling windows, which light up the interior of the market with natural light.
John Seabolt hopes that the community continues to find Yoyogi Market a cool place to hang out and shop small.
“With the community’s patronage, we will be around for a long while,” he says.
Visit Yoyogi Market during its business hours Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check out the Yoyogi Market Facebook page for additional information.