The 1922 silent film “Nosferatu” will be shown and accompanied by pipe organ music performed by Dr. Jackson Borges during the next PipeSounds Organ Concert Series performance on Friday, Feb. 10, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church.

 Submitted photo

HURRICANE — At 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, the PipeSounds Organ Concert Series at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane will feature a classic silent movie with accompaniment in a program entitled, “Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror.”

“Nosferatu” is a German Expressionist horror film directed by F.W. Murnau and starring Max Schreck. An unauthorized and unofficial adaption of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel, “Dracula,” “Nosferatu” was released in 1922 (with English subtitles).

