HURRICANE — At 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, the PipeSounds Organ Concert Series at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane will feature a classic silent movie with accompaniment in a program entitled, “Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror.”
“Nosferatu” is a German Expressionist horror film directed by F.W. Murnau and starring Max Schreck. An unauthorized and unofficial adaption of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel, “Dracula,” “Nosferatu” was released in 1922 (with English subtitles).
Dr. Jackson Borges of Statesboro, Georgia, will provide a musical soundtrack to the film on the church’s Harrah Symphonic Organ. Borges is a frequent recitalist and silent movie accompanist, both at home and abroad. The Harrah Symphonic Organ has six manuals (keyboards) with 456 draw knobs that has 2,600 actual pipes and more than 20,000 digital pipe notes. The digital reproduction of sound in this instrument is supported by 148 speaker systems and has 10,400 watts of power.
Tickets can be purchased at the church at 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane on the evening of the showing. Tickets are $15 for adults; students will be admitted free.
Putnam County Bank sponsors the PipeSounds Organ Concert Series.
