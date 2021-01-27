HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane has approved a five-acre site as the new home of Hurricane Fire and Rescue.
The department hopes to break ground this spring on the new site located on Midland Trail near Hurricane Middle School.
The new building is expected to more than double the space of the existing station, which is located on Main Street in downtown Hurricane.
“Our current building is right at 7,000, almost 8,000 square feet,” Chief Deron Wilkes told the Putnam Herald’s news partner, WCHS Eyewitness News. “This one’s projected to be somewhere in the 19,000-square-foot range.”
Wilkes said the extra space will allow them to bring in bigger and better fire trucks and ambulances.
“The bays will be much bigger, which will give us a chance to grow as we go on,” Wilkes said. “We will also have a much bigger training facility with future plans including a training tower out back as well. The station we’re in now was built in 1975. So, 45 years ago, fire trucks were smaller. You look at what fire trucks are today. They’re bigger, and they’ll just continue to get bigger.”
The city of Hurricane recently approved the build site, something Wilkes said has been months in the making.
“For the last eight months to a year, we’ve been looking for property,” Wilkes said. “We finally managed to close on the five acres we stand on now.”
Wilkes said since the land is fairly flat and manageable, he thinks construction could begin as soon as this spring.
“We’re looking forward to having a station,” Wilkes said. “That’s something we’re proud of, something that will last 100 years or better, something that the community can be proud of as well.”