The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220403 mu football 15.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall head coach Charles Huff talks with quarterback Henry Colombi during spring practice on April 2 at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — After a lengthy look at last season, Marshall football head coach Charles Huff saw one glaring shortcoming on his team — a lack of depth.

Bitten by the injury bug, something with which every program must deal during the course of a season, Huff found that losing one player meant lots of moving parts in 2021.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.