this week's male Gamers of the Week to seniors Richard Smith and Jacob Verno of the Winfield High School soccer team.
The 2018 AA State Champion Winfield Generals had tempered expectations this year after losing over half of their starting lineup to graduation. Despite all the changeover, the Generals have been able to gel together once more and make it back to the State Tournament, incorporating a cast of newcomers into the starting lineup.
Two returning starters who have helped accelerate that team chemistry are starting center backs, Richard Smith and Jacob Verno. The two have captained a defense that has only lost one game in the past two years (49 total games) and have led them to a 19-1-4 record on the year.
The team has only given up 10 goals all season long and kept that success going in the sectional and regional qualifying rounds with a combined score of 17-0 in games against Tug Valley, Lincoln County, Scott, and Point Pleasant.
On the season, Verno has accumulated 1 goal and 3 assists and Smith has added 2 assists to prove that their impact is also felt on the offensive end of the field.
Smith has been a three-year starter with Verno, joining him over the past two years to form one of the most formidable defenses in the state in tandem with senior goalkeeper Nathan Lanham.
Coach Mike Foster put it simply, “These two young men helped bolster our defense and keep us in close games early in the season while our younger midfield figured things out. Having those guys in the back took a lot of pressure off our offense to push forward and make plays knowing that we had them back there to protect our end of the field.”
Smith chipped in, “I think at the beginning of the year, we had to overcome a lot of adversity and changes to our roster. As the season has gone along, we have meshed together and formed a much deeper chemistry.”
That close bond has the Generals within earshot of back-to-back state titles, but they are adamant that they are focusing on each opponent as they come and trying not to overlook anyone.
“We don’t want to overlook anyone, but our main goal is to not give up any goals. We want to keep a clean sheet throughout the state tournament,” added Verno.
Both young men have been playing soccer since a very young age and have grown up playing together, even back to their middle school days.
Smith noted, “We’ve always played defense together, so we know how to play with one another. That chemistry is there, and it makes it easier for us to incorporate new starters into the lineup because of the comfortability factor that we have with one another.”Both Verno and Smith acknowledged 2018 senior, Phillip Englund as their inspiration going forward into this season.
“After every game, he was always finding something we could improve on. Nothing was good enough. We would look at it as a team, then shore up the problem spots that we saw. That’s inspired us to do the same this season,” said Verno.
Both young men are excellent students who both boast GPAs at or above a 4.0. Both also plan to attend WVU next fall, with Richard’s goal of becoming a chiropractor and Jacob a mechanical engineer. Richard is involved in the school’s FCA program, while Jacob throws discus for the track team, and is in National Honor society, Beta Club, and Mu Alpha Theta.
