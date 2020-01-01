HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has determined residents in 36 of the state’s 55 counties have enough opportunities to work and will be required to in order to receive food assistance from the federal government.
Beginning Jan. 1, Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWD) in 36 counties must meet a work or educational requirement to continue receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits.
Among the counties included are Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Putnam and Wayne.
“The goal of this policy is to provide needed employment and training opportunities for those defined as an ABAWD in the identified counties,” said Linda Watts, commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families, in a news release. “The counties selected for this program have the lowest unemployment rates in West Virginia, which indicates an economic environment conducive to workforce re-entry.”
In order to maintain SNAP benefit eligibility, recipients in the selected counties, age 18 but not yet 50 years old, who have no dependent children, must either qualify for an exemption or consistently participate in a work or educational activity for a monthly average of 20 hours per week. A participant’s failure to meet the work or educational activity requirements will result in a loss of SNAP benefits.
SNAP recipients in the 36 counties will be exempted from the work or educational activity requirement if they meet one of the following exemptions: receiving SNAP benefits with an individual under the age of 18; working 30 hours per week or earning $217.50 per week; receiving unemployment compensation; regularly participating in a drug addiction or alcoholic treatment and rehabilitation program; responsible for caring for an incapacitated adult; medically certified as unfit for work; receiving veteran disability income; or currently at least a half-time student.
The work requirement is federal policy, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture waives the requirement at a state’s request.
In 2016, DHHR began a pilot program in nine counties — including Cabell and Putnam — testing the work requirement.
From May 2016 to January 2017, more than 5,000 SNAP cases were closed; however, the percentage of able-bodied adults otherwise eligible for SNAP remained the same. Of the nearly 14,000 people referred to work programs, only 259 gained employment, according to DHHR.
In 2017, the West Virginia Legislature passed a law requiring DHHR to stop seeking the federal waiver for all counties unless it cannot be demonstrated to have, through data in conformance with U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a recent 12-month average unemployment rate above 10%; a recent 24-month average unemployment rate 20% above the national average for the same 24-month period; qualification for extended unemployment benefits; or designation as a “labor surplus area” by the U.S. Department of Labor.
DHHR will stop seeking the waiver entirely in October 2022, and a report on the impact of the requirements is due to the Legislature in 2020.
DHHR is partnering with WorkForce West Virginia to offer the SNAP Employment and Training Program to assist SNAP recipients who must meet the work requirement. To accommodate these individuals, DHHR will collaborate with WorkForce Development Boards to help with placement in an educational activity, a work-related program to prepare for employment, or to gain employment.