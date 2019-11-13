HURRICANE — It was a cold, rainy Saturday in October when The Commons Marketplace at Valley Park held its grand opening. Contrasting with the dreariness outdoors, the warm lights and happy sounds of So-Kai Clubhouse beckoned to parents and children to enter. Inside the brightly lit room, carpeted partially with colorful foam matting, children shrieked with glee as they chased balloons, played musical instruments, and colored candy corn masterpieces.
For Alisha Dumrongkietiman, the owner of So-Kai Clubhouse, providing a welcome refuge for parents and children is, quite literally, her job. It is also her passion.
In fact, the grand opening of So-Kai marked an expansion of her longstanding mission to provide a place for families in the community to gather.
“So-Kai Clubhouse is a place to improve and expand the social life of parents and their children,” Ms. Alisha (as she is known) says.
The “So” in So-Kai comes from shortening the word “social.” “Kai” results from shortening the word “kaizen,” which comes from a Japanese term for something that continuously improves.
Expanding the social lives of our children and community may seem unnecessary at first, given the wide variety of children’s sports and activities in this area. But Ms. Alisha has seen firsthand the very real loneliness that people experience when they are new to this community and have not established many social connections.
“Putnam County has a lot of people who move in and out of the area, and many of them don’t know anyone or have any family nearby,” Ms. Alisha states. “I started noticing a theme in conversations amongst parents in my classes, that many find parenting lonely. I started praying about it and felt God calling me to create a space where families could learn, grow, and make memories together.”
Moreover, one of her two daughters discussed her desire to be a member of a club, as clubs often give people a sense of belonging. Thus, So-Kai Clubhouse was born.
In 2010, Alisha Dumrongkietiman started pursuing her vision by first becoming an owner and licensed educator with Kindermusik International. Initially holding classes at St. John’s, she moved on to open a brick-and-mortar location for So-Kai Unlimited, LLC, in January 2014 in Hurricane. The public demand for her classes grew, so Ms. Alisha moved So-Kai to a larger space in Winfield across from the courthouse. For a couple of years, she went back to solely teaching Kindermusik at local churches, but her passion for a kid’s clubhouse didn’t go away. Instead she began taking steps toward becoming a nonprofit organization, in order to enable So-Kai to offer all events, classes, and activities at the lowest possible cost.
“Recently, the opportunity to move into a space at The Commons Marketplace at Valley Park presented itself and God more or less provided the money via mini-grants and a generous anonymous donor. So once again, I followed God’s lead and everything has been falling into place ever since,” Ms. Alisha said.
It would certainly appear so. So-Kai’s monthly event calendar is packed with a variety of activities for the community to partake in: themed playdates, Make and Take craft days, Kindermusik classes, Kidz in Motion classes, and more. Most activities are geared toward children ages 0-5 and kindergarten to fifth grade. Educational programming is offered at the Clubhouse, and parents stay and participate with their kids.
“One of my favorite things about the Clubhouse is that over the years, many friendships have formed because of our events,” Ms. Alisha smiles. “We have often provided a community within the community, especially for those who are lonely, who are new parents, who are dealing with serious issues like postpartum depression, grief, or divorce. Some people need a reason to get out of the house. Others need a safe place to come.”
And when those folks come to So-Kai, they will not be bored. That’s because some days are Make and Take craft days, when parents can drop in to make pre-cut and prepped crafts with their children. On other days of the week, Ms. Jada Orem teaches Kidz in Motion dance classes to little ones. And of course, Ms. Alisha still offers her Kindermusik classes. She also promotes themed playdates, which So-Kai offers frequently.
“At a themed playdate like ‘Count Your Blessings,’ we do educational stations, art, crafts, and music time,” Ms. Alisha explains. “A themed event later this month is the ‘Art for All’ event on Black Friday (Nov. 29). At it, all ages are welcome to attend and paint a snowman. It’s amazing to see grandparents, parents, and children side-by-side creating something together.”
In addition to drawing the community in with a host of events and activities, So-Kai gives back to the community in a variety of ways.
“Ten percent of everything we take in is donated back to a community group,” Ms. Alisha says. “We also periodically highlight a local organization in order to bring attention to its cause. We do this by asking our customers to bring in items for that group or by donating a certain amount from each person who attends.”
So-Kai Clubhouse also partners with local agencies and organizations to organize an annual community baby shower for local moms in need of baby items. So-Kai works with the Young Child Task Team, the pinwheel garden program for child abuse and neglect, and the Regional Family Resource Network to provide the Brain Under Construction Zone project to Putnam County Families.
Alisha Dumrongkietiman finds her time very occupied these days with raising a family, giving back to the community, and overseeing So-Kai Clubhouse. But she couldn’t be more satisfied.
“So-Kai is definitely my passion and I am more than thankful that I get to do ‘this’ every day,” she said.
“I am a small-town girl who loved growing up in a close-knit community,” she continues. “I try to create that kind of warm and welcoming small-town atmosphere at So-Kai Clubhouse. It’s a refuge where one can find encouragement, support, and friendship.”
To register for classes, join the mailing list, or access the monthly newsletter, go to www.sokaiunlimited.com. So-Kai Clubhouse also has a Facebook page that publishes a monthly calendar of events.