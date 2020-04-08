SCOTT DEPOT — The Children’s ministry of Teays Valley Church of God is hosting a “Social Distancing Egg Hunt” from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 11.
Parents and their children are invited to drive through Beechwood Estates, Maplewood, Oakwood and Hidden Valley neighborhoods to “hunt” for large, colorful eggs hanging in windows, on trees, on lawn ornaments, etc.
Without getting out of the car, families are encouraged to take pictures of the eggs they “find” and are asked to upload their three favorites to the Teays Valley Church of God Facebook page with the hashtag #tvcogvirtualegghunt.
It is rumored that a “special guest” will be stationed in one of the neighborhoods to wave to those passing by.
“During this time that is so hard on all of us, we wanted to make sure the kids in our community had something to look forward to. I hope it will be fun for everyone,” the church’s children’s pastor, the Rev. Megan Cloninger, said in a news release.
Call 757-9222 for more information.