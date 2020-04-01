HUNTINGTON — Dan Conant, the founder of Solar Holler, said the company’s mission has always been to make solar the most affordable source of energy for everyone across Appalachia.
“That includes homes, businesses and nonprofits. West Virginia has always been an energy state, and we want to continue that legacy. As someone who grew up here and loves this state, I wanted to make sure that we keep powering America for generations to come,” Conant said.
Since starting the business seven years ago, one of his main goals was to relentlessly pursue innovative approaches that bring solar within reach of the people and places who have always been left out.
“It no longer takes tens of thousands of dollars to install solar panels on a residential home or small business,” Conant said. “Everyone can own their own power system.”
Conant said in the beginning the company started working with nonprofit organizations across the state.
“We have been working with churches, libraries and social services organizations, including homeless shelters, across West Virginia to make solar affordable for them,” he said.
Solar Holler completed the largest solar panel project in Huntington at Harmony House. The company installed 115 solar panels, which Harmony House officials called “a game-changing project” for the nonprofit organization that helps the homeless because it estimated the organization would save as much as $130,000 in electricity costs over 25 years.
“Instead of spending resources on rising power bills, we’re helping folks save money for the things that matter,” Conant said.
Another project near and dear to Conant’s heart is the Habitat for Humanity ReStore project in Huntington.
“It’s currently the largest nonprofit solar installation in West Virginia and will save that organization thousands of dollars over its 30-plus-year lifetime,” he said. “That’s money that can now be used to further their mission to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope.”
The Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State had 185 solar panels that generate 53.65 kilowatts of power installed. More panels were installed on the ReStore and administrative offices in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue.
“We anticipate a savings of over $150,000 over the next 25 years,” Dayna Carter, resource development manager at Habitat, said during the installation.
Carter says a benefactor helped the nonprofit fund the project.
“This helps us to build more houses for those in need,” she said.
David Michael, executive director and CEO of the Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State, says the savings will allow for the organization to build three houses.
“We wouldn’t have been able to do that without this energy savings,” he said. “All the costs savings help benefit the housing ministry in the end.”
Michael says the nonprofit organization has built four homes in the area that also had solar panels installed on the roofs.
“We did solar panels off a subdivision in East Pea Ridge and two in Huntington, one in the 2500 block of 9th Avenue and one in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue,” he said. “The electricity costs savings for these residential homes brings a great added value to each of them.”
Conant said one of the most gratifying things for him is when Solar Holler works with community organizations.
“We know that the energy savings are going back toward supporting their missions. If it’s a library, that means more educational programs. We’ve done work with homeless shelters, where the energy savings directly support the social programs that are so crucial. That’s the most rewarding part for me,” he said.
Conant said with that project Solar Holler did everything from the modeling, design and engineering to having their master electricians on site to hook up the solar panels.
In 2018, Solar Holler combined forces with Coalfield Development’s Rewire Appalachia program and brought the program and crews in-house.
“We’re continuing the mission to train West Virginia’s first generation of solar installers,” Conant said.
Legislation to encourage power companies in the state to use solar or other renewable energy sources was introduced this year. Senate Bill 583 was requested by the state Development Office in order to help recruit Fortune 500 companies that are committed to increasing usage of renewable energy sources.
The bill would have set up a Renewable Energy Facilities Program under the state Public Service Commission to provide incentives for electric power utilities in the state to invest in solar power and other renewable energy technologies through a cost recovery system.
Leah Cunningham, the community outreach director at Solar Holler, says traditionally West Virginia has had lower energy prices compared to the rest of the country.
“However, we are seeing those electricity prices going up and up,” she said. “So the interest in solar panels continues to go up and up as well.”
“Across Appalachia, we’re working with dozens of families this year to help them mine the sun for clean energy to affordably power their homes and lives,” Conant added. “We are making it easier and affordable to all.”
Conant said the company offers energy analysis, financing, engineering and installation, which is making it easier and more affordable for everyone.
“The majority of families we work with finance their solar installation with absolutely no upfront cost,” he explained. “Our goal is to design the system so that what’s saved on the electric bill covers the financing payment. That way, it’s money these families would be spending anyway. The only difference is, as electricity prices continue to go up, folks have the peace of mind knowing exactly what they’re going to pay for their electricity because the financing is fixed. Our clients no longer fear rate hikes.”
Conant says solar replaces the traditional power costs that continue to increase with a fixed solar payment that eventually more than pays for itself and in the end saves the homeowner, business owner or organization money over the 25-year span of the solar panels.
In 2018, Conant estimated the company had done around 100 solar panel installations across the state on homes, businesses and nonprofits. In 2019, they completed approximately 180 installations, single-handedly increasing the percentage of solar in West Virginia by 20%.
“That equates to over $8 million in savings that will be reinvested into our communities over the next 25 years,” he said. “With just under 50 employees, we’ve expanded our capacity to deepen our impact and install even more solar in 2020.”
Solar Holler has offices in Huntington and Shepherdstown, West Virginia. For more information about Solar Holler, visit www.solarholler.com.