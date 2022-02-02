HUNTINGTON — On Saturday night, the Marshall men’s basketball team let out 49 days worth of emotion at Cam Henderson Center.
As UAB’s game-tying 3-point attempt rattled off the rim and the clock hit zeroes, the team was part celebration, part sigh of relief.
Marshall led by 11 with 2:11 left, but had to sweat out a pair of 3-point attempts by the Blazers to knot things up as time expired on the Thundering Herd’s 84-81 win.
Once the horn sounded, Marshall center Obinna Anochili-Killen threw his hands in the air and forward Mikel Beyers chewed on his shirt while doubling over as the weight of the Herd’s 10-game losing streak was vanquished.
It was a big moment for the Herd to get the win, but Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni saw something much bigger for the team, which is now 8-13 overall and 1-7 in Conference USA games.
For D’Antoni, it was not just about the present, but for the future of the team.
“It’s 54, 33, 80,” D’Antoni said, referring to the team’s field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free throw percentage. “That’s the type of team we are, and that would put us in every game.”
D’Antoni’s excitement was not just contained to the win over UAB.
The offensive execution of the week — even the loss to Middle Tennessee — was cited by the Herd’s veteran head coach.
In the 81-79 loss to Middle Tennessee, Marshall’s performance was equally as impressive with the Herd hitting 46% of its field goal attempts, 45% of its 3-point attempts and 91% of its free throws.
More impressively, Marshall got off to better starts in games, which had been a struggle throughout its losing streak.
Just how solid was the Herd? Against the East Division leader (Middle Tennessee) and the team that came in as the West Division leader (UAB), Marshall led for 67:05 of a total 80 minutes.
The Herd trailed for just 6:04 of that 80 minutes, a vast improvement from previous weeks in which the team faced double-digit deficits early and had to play catch-up.
“We played better earlier and we had a bigger lead,” D’Antoni said.
The offensive surge came thanks to guard Andrew Taylor, who got the team in good spots while also finding his rhythm on the floor quickly.
Taylor averaged 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in the two-game set while hitting over 50% of his attempts from the floor and 40% of his 3-point attempts.
It was a sample of many numbers from the week that D’Antoni feels will lead to winning basketball for the Herd if it learns to limit late mistakes.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
