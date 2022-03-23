HUNTINGTON — When Marshall University President Brad Smith spoke of the hiring of Christian Spears as the school’s new athletic director, he considered it a win-win situation with Spears bringing energy and innovation to the spot.
Fittingly, Spears’ philosophy as he concludes his first week as Marshall’s athletic director stays similar to Smith’s remarks.
As Spears conducts interviews with each of the university’s coaches, he is doing so with a “when-win” state of mind.
Spears spoke on taking over and what he introduced to the coaches with whom he’s met over his first week.
Essentially, it entails improving each sports program at Marshall and finding out what the coaches need to become more successful.
“I’m doing this process with all the coaches and it’s called ‘when-win,’” Spears said. “It’s a play on a win-win situation and I just substitute the word ‘when’ to open discussion on what the needs are.”
Spears’ discussions to start his tenure began with Marshall football coach Charles Huff and the needs for the football program as they look to make the eventual transition to the Sun Belt Conference for either the 2022 or 2023 season.
Huff’s dialogue with Spears began in talking about Marshall’s lack of a nutritionist within its athletics program, which Huff feels is a vital cog to reaching the next step.
Spears broke down that discussion and how it fits his “when-win” mold.
“Coach Huff said to me, ‘When I have training table for all of our football student-athletes, Christian, I’m going to be a little bit more successful,’” Spears recalled. “’I know it because the kids are going to get bigger, stronger and faster because we’ll have a great meal plan for them and some nutrition that they desperately need.’”
It fell in line completely with the dialogue that Spears wanted from the conversation to learn what the biggest areas of need are within the university’s athletics programs.
Spears was energized by the conversation.
“Coach, let’s work on that together,” Spears told Huff. “I love it. What a great when-win. It makes a lot of sense.”
One of the more obvious points of emphasis in the when-win philosophy as Spears takes over is the need for a stadium for baseball coach Jeff Waggoner.
In the minds of both Waggoner and Spears, there is no doubt that when the team gets an adequate baseball facility, it will see more success and, from a mental standpoint, be better bought-in to the program.
In terms of the baseball program, not only did Spears look at the surface issues with the hindrance on recruiting and the mental aspects that lacking an adequate facility takes on success, but also the lesser-known issues that are brought to light, such as players having to constantly travel back and forth to practice every day away from campus where their offices are located.
“We’re competing so far from where the locker room is,” Spears said. “It is just unconscionable with the kind of situation we’ve put our program in. It is. We just have to say it out loud and acknowledge it. No one wants that for our baseball program.”
The other major discussion that Spears and coaches are having involves cost of attendance figures and how it impacts Marshall — most directly with the NCAA’s rules in regard to the transfer portal.
Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni spoke after the season about how the Thundering Herd lost four potential players it was going for in the transfer portal in part because of other programs being able to offer more.
Recent developments have seen several players, including Marshall women’s basketball standout Savannah Wheeler, enter the NCAA transfer portal, which lends itself to wonder bout the impact of Marshall’s cost of attendance figures provide.
Spears said he told D’Antoni in talks this week that taking a look at those numbers would be another point of emphasis moving forward.
“I don’t know the last time that we reviewed that is,” Spears said. “That’s something I’ll learn and figure out, but my guess is that we have some flexibility there if we were to redo that analysis. We might find an upgrade in what we’re able to provide on the cost of attendance.
“I told coach that our team will do that. We will figure that out and see if that calculation has changed and if there’s an opportunity for us to provide a bit more for our kids. I want to do that. Our student-athletes deserve it. We need to look at that and he has my commitment to review that with our team.”
Spears said that as he awaits his kids to graduate and his family to make the move to Huntington in a couple months, there will be plenty of 14- to 16-hour days for him as he tries to get Marshall moving in the right direction for its future.
His hope is that his “when-win” game plan will equal a win-win situation for Marshall athletics.