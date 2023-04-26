ALL PHOTOS: The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES — Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES -- Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES -- Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES -- Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES -- Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES -- Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES -- Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES -- Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES -- Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES -- Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES -- Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES -- Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES -- Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
ALL PHOTOS: The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES — Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES -- Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES -- Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES -- Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES -- Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES -- Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES -- Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES -- Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES -- Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES -- Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES -- Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES -- Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES -- Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
The SpectRUN 5K/10K & AU-SOME Family Fun Day included 5K and 10K Runs, a Sensory Walk, and lots of other fun activities on Saturday morning, April 22, at Hurricane City Park. This fifth annual event is a fundraising event for CARES -- Community Autism Resources & Education Systems.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.