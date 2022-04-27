HUNTINGTON — As work continues to address pedestrian safety around Marshall University’s Huntington campus, drivers could see a speed limit reduction on nearby roads.
During an update given to the university’s Board of Governors on Thursday, President Brad D. Smith said local, state and university officials are working on reaching an agreement to reduce the speed on 3rd and 5th avenues surrounding campus as a temporary fix as experts work to find more permanent solutions to improving safety for pedestrians.
“We’re going to reduce the speed limit on 3rd and 5th avenue so that we will be having more safe access for our students and pedestrians across the street,” Smith said.
Campus infrastructure and safety shifted into the spotlight recently after separate incidents on or near 3rd Avenue in Huntington during the fall 2021 semester in which a student was killed after being hit by an SUV and a professor was struck by a vehicle.
The university formed a special task force to study pedestrian safety on campus following the incidents and, along with the City of Huntington, requested an audit from the West Virginia Department of Transportation to review what could be done to improve safety for those on foot across the campus and wider area.
During the Society of Yeager Scholars’ annual Spring Symposium, “Infrastructure: Safety, Accessibility and Design” in March, three expert panelists agreed “complete streets” — which account for pedestrians, motorists and cyclists — are important to ensure safety for all. Ideas for changes to the avenues range from creating more bike lanes or grassed mediums to installing diagonal parking.
The safety audit is ongoing, and while the university waits for the audit to be completed and hear the results, the stakeholders landed on the possible speed reduction. The speed limits are currently 35 mph on the avenues near campus.
The university also partnered with the City of Huntington to install a new pedestrian crosswalk at 4th Avenue and 20th Street.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.