HURRICANE — Sports City U Basketball Academy in Hurricane is celebrating 30 years in business.
The business was opened by Jim Clayton in October 1992, originally in Huntington.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
HURRICANE — Sports City U Basketball Academy in Hurricane is celebrating 30 years in business.
The business was opened by Jim Clayton in October 1992, originally in Huntington.
“It’s hard to believe, but 30 years ago, there was no such thing as a basketball lesson. Sure, you could go to a basketball camp, which usually lasted a week or so, but an actual one-hour basketball lesson was an uncommon concept within the world of business,” Clayton said in a news release.
Clayton has taught and coached in Cabell County for over 35 years. On the national circuit, he participates in camps and clinics, while also working with groups such as Nike and USA Basketball.
“Over the years, thousands of players from all over the world have visited Sports City U with the intention of improving their basketball skills,” he said in the release. “The end results have been undeniably rewarding. Countless basketball players have thrived, breaking individual records and leading their teams to unprecedented heights. After high school, many of these Sports City U alumni have gone on to play both collegiately and professionally.”
Sports City U is now located at 3542 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. To contact them, call 304-562-2424.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.