HURRICANE — The United Methodist Women of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane, are sponsoring the annual Spring Festival annual Easter Egg and Craft Sale from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.
Crafters and vendors with a wide variety of merchandise, jewelry, wood items, hand-crafted bags, unique fabric gifts and much more will be on hand.
Handmade chocolate-dipped Easter eggs have been constructed by at least two generations of ladies of Forrest Burdette beginning in 1969. Since that time, 60,311 eggs “have been made with love” during the week before Palm Sunday. This year, flavors available are vanilla, coconut, cherry nut, maple nut and the favorite, peanut butter, dipped in milk or dark chocolate.
There will also be baked goods and candies, hot dogs, barbeques and drinks for sale. Come visit with friends and look for gifts and decorations for Easter and Mother’s Day.
This is a long-standing tradition for the annual Spring Festival of Crafts and Eggs at Forrest Burdette.
For directions to the church, check out the web site, www.forrestburdette.com. To place an advanced egg order or questions, call the church office, 304-562-5903.
