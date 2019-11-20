HUNTINGTON — Whatever was said at halftime or during the first timeout of the second half, the Spring Valley football team got the message.
Two turnovers in the red zone, combined with a gutsy effort by underdog Hurricane, saw the Redskins take a 6-0 halftime lead over the Timberwolves at the Wolves Den on Saturday afternoon.
Coach Brad Dingess and his staff must have got the message across to the players as Spring Valley, the No. 3 seed in the West Virginia Class AAA playoffs, dominated the second half and prevailed, 34-6.
“Everything that could go wrong did go wrong,” Dingess said of the first 24 minutes. “Two red-zone turnovers. Penalties to keep their drive alive. Showed guts by our kids to be down only six.”
Hurricane, the No. 14 seed, took the lead with a second-quarter score on a drive helped by four Spring Valley penalties. The Timberwolves had one hold and jumped offsides three times. The TD came on a 13-yard pass from Austin Womack to Ryan Moses. The drive was made possible by an interception by Brogan Brown inside the Redskins 20.
Spring Valley’s Luke Christopher lost a fumble just across midfield to stall a first-period drive.
“Hurricane did a few things differently,” Dingess said. “Give them credit. The timeout (on the first possession of the third period), we lined up wrong. We had to wake the kids up.”
Spring Valley (10-1) got the ball on the first possession of the second half. Hurricane’s first kick went out of bounds, the Timberwolves accepted the penalty, but the next kick went into the end zone.
The key play on that game-changing drive was a 48-yard run by David Livingston down to the Redskins’ 11. Two plays later, quarterback Nate Ellis went over from a yard and Zane Porter’s extra point put the home team ahead to stay.
In the second half, Spring Valley’s Brody Brumfield mishandled a punt, tracked it down and ran 77 yards for a score. A chop block negated that play, but he later scored on a 5-yard run. The second third-period score came on a 21-yard keeper by Ellis.
In the fourth quarter, Clayton Sharp picked off a Womack pass and Luke Christopher scored on a 32-yard run. The final TD was a 9-yard pass from Ellis to Corbin Page. That touchdown came around after the Redskins (4-7) went for it on a fourth-and-9 at the Spring Valley 21 and Womack got sacked.
Spring Valley, one of nine Mountain State Athletic Conference teams to make the playoffs, is back home next weekend against No. 11 Capital. The Cougars, who won 45-21 at Wheeling Park on Friday night, went down 41-0 at Spring Valley in the regular season. Particulars of all second-round games are made official Sunday.
“We did some things bad, got things straightened out and had a good second half overall,” Dingess said. “We played our kind of football.”
HURRICANE 0 6 0 0—6
SPRING VALLEY 0 0 20 14—34
Second quarter
H — Moses 13 pass from Womack (kick), 3:45.
Third quarter
SV — Ellis 1 run (Porter kick), 8:42.
SV — Ellis 21 run (Porter kick), 6:05.
SV — Brumfield 5 run (kick failed), 3:21.
Fourth quarter
SV — Christopher 32 run (Porter kick), 8:48.
SV — Page 9 pass from Ellis (Porter kick), 5:29.
H SV
First downs 7 14
Rushes-yards 25-60 39-300
Passing yards 54 33
Comp-att-int 8-20-1 4-7-1
Total yards 114 333
Penalties 7-55 10-95
Fumbles-lost 3-2 2-2
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (H) Hill 17-60, Womack 3-minus 20, Barham 1-4, Rivera 2-4, Borrero 2-12; (SV) Livingston 11-91, Christopher 13-108, Ellis 3-21, Parker 1-1, Brumfield 10-75, Smith 1-4.
PASSING: (H) Womack 8-20-1, 54 yards; (SV) Ellis 3-6-1, 17 yards; Porter 1-1-0, 16 yards.
RECEIVING: (H) Moses 2-18, Brown 1-0, Hager 3-18, Cunningham 1-18; (SV) Page 2-14, Porter 1-3, Hinchman 1-16.