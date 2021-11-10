SPRING VALLEY — Not a thing of beauty, but Spring Valley scrapped the style points and ground out a Senior Night win over Hurricane, 21-7, Friday night at Spring Valley.
“Sloppy game. We got the win, and that’s what matters,” Timberwolves coach Brad Dingess said. “The defense played well. We made the plays when needed to win.”
Spring Valley (8-2), ranked No. 7 in Class AAA coming in, is assured a first-round playoff game at home next week. The opponent will be decided Saturday. Hurricane (6-4) also makes the postseason, but its first-round game will be on the road.
Hurricane played the first half without standout quarterback Ismael Borrero. The senior, battling a sore shoulder, started the1second half and tossed a 51-yard TD pass to Chase Hager on the first play to cut the deficit to 14-7.
Spring Valley would come back behind quarterback Dalton Fouch and wide receiver Ty Bartrum. The Timberwolves regained a two-score lead when Fouch hit Bartrum for a 32-yard TD with 3:51 left in the marathon third period, which took one hour-plus.
Dingess said he was ready for Borrero and backup Jerry James, who played the first half and then went to wide out and caught a pass in the second.
“Every time we play, it’s a dogfight,” Dingess said. “We get the home field, and now it’s the second season. Everyone is 0-0.”
Bartrum had seven receptions for 101 yards. Fouch netted 175 through the air.
“He’s the real deal,” Dingess said of Bartrum.
Spring Valley also got big plays from tight end Corbin Page right before the half. He first caught a 33-yarder from Fouch and then a 13-yard TD pass, and on both he won the battle in a jump-ball situation with the shorter Hurricane defender.
“He’s a problem for anybody to cover,” Dingess said of Page.
Spring Valley’s first TD came on a 14-yard run by Trace Snider on a fourth-and-four at the Hurricane 14. He went up the middle, got a seal block and raced in.
“We mixed things up,” Dingess said of alternating the spread attack with Fouch going under center with two wings. “The alignment they gave us (on TD run) was good. Got the seal and kick.”
The long night featured a combined 24 penalties.
HURRICANE 0 0 7 0 — 7
SPRING VALLEY 0 14 7 0 — 21
SV—Snider 14 run (Mosser kick)
SV—Page 13 pass from Fouch (Mosser kick)
H—Hager 51 pass from Borrero (Conley kick)
SV — Bartrum 32 pass from Fouch (Mosser kick)
Team Statistics
H SV
First downs 10 17
Rushes-yards 27-74 28-155
Comp-att-int 8-15-0 12-21-0
Passing yards 111 175
Total offense 185 330
Penalties 12-104 1 2-85
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-1
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Hurricane: Rivera 15-38, James 9-54, Borrero 3-minus 18. Spring Valley: Snider 7-48, Fouch 5-14, Caldwell 8-59, Shy 6-29, Bartrum 2-5.
PASSING — Hurricane: James 3-4-0 15; Borrero 5-11-0, 96. Spring Valley: Fouch 12-21-0, 175.
RECEIVING — Hurricane: Rivera 2-22, Jones 1-3, Hager 4-74, James 1-12. Spring Valley: Bartrum 7-101, Page 2-53, Shy 1-6, Turner 2-15.