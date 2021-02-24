With winter and spring prep sports seasons stretching beyond their originally scheduled conclusions because of the coronavirus pandemic, a rule change was approved on Wednesday by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission that will allow student-athletes to compete for both their school teams and travel/AAU squads.
The change is temporary with the rule restricting student-athletes from playing the same sport for both school and travel teams expected to go back into effect for fall sports.
“Leading into this year, everybody would’ve made plans for AAU, travel, whatever and probably put money down for tryouts and teams,” WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan said. “I still believe that we shouldn’t be doing too much of both, but once we moved our season it put a lot of people in a bind.”
There are a couple of caveats to the new rule. First, student-athletes are only allowed to participate in travel on dates only after the original season-closing date. For instance, the girls basketball state tournament was originally scheduled for March 9-13 but will now be held April 27-May 1. That means a player could participate for both travel and school teams only after March 13.
That window of dual participation also aligns largely with postseason time for school teams both in winter and spring sports. Theoretically, a player could play in a sectional game the week of April 10-17, a travel tournament that weekend and then in a regional tournament the following week.
Another part of the rule change is that a student-athlete is not permitted to miss a school game in favor of playing in a travel game, meaning participation in travel tournaments may only take place on off dates.
Though the rule change could force some players into decisions in terms of which travel events to participate in, it won’t force a decision altogether as the former rule would have, and that was the goal all along, according to Dolan.
“It might’ve put someone in a position where they were going to say, ‘Screw the team, I’ve got bigger deals I’ve got to get done,’” Dolan said. “I think that’s where the principal is going to have some influence with travel teams and what’s important at that time.”
As far as coaches are concerned, there seems to be a mixed bag of opinions.
On one hand, athletes aren’t being forced to make be-all, end-all decisions between prep and travel seasons. On the other, the new rule could lead to fatigue issues in the most crucial time of the high school season — the postseason.
“I’m not against the kids in AAU, I just think it doesn’t make sense that we’re going to put that load on a kid,” said Rick Greene, boys basketball coach George Washington High School in Charleston. “There are plenty of dates after the season is done to be seen by colleges. If a kid doesn’t get a scholarship because he missed two live periods in April, he’s not getting one anyway.”
On the girls’ side, GW has multiple players who play for the West Virginia Thunder, which has events set for the weekend between sectionals and regionals and another set the weekend before the state tournament. Obviously, the Patriots or any other team would have to reach that point for it to become a possible issue, but coach Jamie LaMaster said it shouldn’t be an issue for his team.
“I’m all for it,” LaMaster said. “We want our kids to be seen, but if we are still playing at that point I think they’ll be fine. Our kids have been working out on their own for weeks now, whether it be in private gyms or Nautilus or wherever. We could probably play a game today if we needed to, so they’ve stayed in shape.”
Spring sports offer another unique set of circumstances. Already, softball and baseball schedules are loaded weekly and those slates tend to get even more crowded later in the season due to weather postponements and makeup dates.
Steve Hensley, the softball coach at Winfield, estimated that around 15 of his 20 players will participate in travel of some kind. By the time softball players are eligible for travel tournaments — after May 27 — sectionals will have started, creating just one week at most of overlap for a large number of teams. Still, there is concern.
“My only issue with it is the health and safety of our kids,” Hensley said. “You can easily be in a situation where you’re playing six or seven straight high school games and then turn around and play on the weekend or whatever the case is. For pitchers, it would be really hard, I would think.
“It’s probably going to affect not as many kids as what you think because only one team is going to win sectional, and that first weekend in June is probably going to have a few teams eliminated anyway.”
In baseball, where innings pitched is a much more precious commodity per athlete, the situation could potentially be the most taxing — a player throwing in a travel tournament on the weekend would likely be shelved until the following Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. To Charleston Catholic coach Bill Mehle, it becomes all about common sense at that point.
“I think it’s a fair ruling by the SSAC,” Mehle said. “I imagine that baseball players who sign up for a travel team will just have to tell travel coaches that they may not be available. Obviously, I’ll have a sitdown with our guys once we get into the season and make it clear that we expect them not to participate in any travel ball until our season is done.”
St. Albans coach Rick Whitman agreed that parents and players should and will likely largely police themselves, should such a conflict arise.
“Our high school season is grueling enough. I would have to question any parent that would even think about asking kids to play a full high school season, with the regimen our season requires, to pull them and take them to travel tournaments,” Whitman said.
However, the option that now exists is a dangerous one, according to Whitman.
“It’s just crazy — teams that are playing in the postseason, I just don’t see how it can work for anyone still playing and trying to win a state championship,” Whitman said. “The positive is, for our younger (junior varsity) guys, we can release them and they can go play travel ball, but for the others, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. Pitchers, we’re playing four, five, six games a week and then they play five or six games on a weekend? It’s really asking too much.”