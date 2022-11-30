ST. ALBANS — The St. Albans (WV) Historical Society has announced that it will host several events in December. Here is an overview of each event.
6-8 p.m. Dec. 3: View the luminaries of Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans from a Historic Caboose. 846 Saunders Street (suggested route—turn onto Baier Street from Kanawha Terrace, then left onto Oakland Avenue and then right onto Saunders Street). The caboose not only provides a wonderful and photogenic view of the luminaries, but it is also historic in that it was built in 1929 and was used in the movie “Matewan”. This event is free
1:30-6 p.m. Dec. 7: On the day that FDR proclaimed “a date that will live in infamy”, the historical society will offer the opportunity to see the pilot wheel of the USS West Virginia, which was sunk in Pearl Harbor on 1941. This will be at the St. Albans Historical Society (404 4th Ave., St. Albans) and the event is free of charge. There will also be some World War II themed music and other wartime memorabilia. Light refreshments will be served. All ages are welcome.
5-7 p.m. Dec. 10: The Historical Society’s annual Christmas Homes Tour promises to be one of its best ones yet. Tickets can be purchased at 404 4th Avenue on the night of the event. Watch The St. Albans (WV) Historical Society Facebook page as the group reveals which buildings will be on the tour. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for students and children.
5-7 p.m. Dec. 11: Join members of the society for a free familyoriented Open House at Morgan’s Kitchen (2600 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans). There will be light refreshments, pioneer crafts, and lots of good old-fashioned fun!
